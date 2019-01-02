Reece McGinley: Northern Ireland U19-international on loan to Crusaders from Rotherham United

Northern Ireland Under-19 international Reece McGinley has joined Crusaders on loan from Championship club Rotherham United.

“Reece has been exceptional in training and we are looking to give him more game time,” said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

“We are helping Rotherham by getting him up to the speed he needs to be at”.

Reece, who has spent time with Evo Stik South side Frickley Athletic started his career at Liverpool before moving to Rotherham.

After graduating from the academy, McGinley signed professionally for Rotherham In April.

The 18 year old had previously made his competitive debut for the club, coming on as a late substitute in a 3–0 win away at Bradford City in the Checkatrade Trophy in November 2017.