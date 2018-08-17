Revealed: How much Rangers are in line to make if they qualify for Europa League

Rangers are one step away from reaching the Europa League group stages and reaping the financial benefits which that brings.

Steven Gerrard's men drew 0-0 at Maribor on Thursday night to ensure a 3-1 on aggregate and passage to the play-off round of the competition's qualifying stages.

Rangers face Russia's FC Ufa, who finished sixth in the Russian Premier League last season. They will travel more than 3,600km to the Republic of Bashkortostan on 30 August.

The Ibrox side have already made nearly €800,000 from qualifying so far having progressed through three rounds.

• First qualifying round – €240,000

• Second qualifying round – €260,000

• Third qualifying round – €280,000

If they were to lose against Ufa they would receive a further €300,000.

Qualification for the group stages, however, is lucrative.

Uefa announced in June that there would be an increase in the money distributed between clubs participating in the Europa League to €510 million, with €60 million in additional contributions.

It may pale in comparison to the Champions League but for a Scottish side it is very welcome.

Qualification for the group stages is worth €2.92 million to each club with €570,000 per win and €190,000 per draw.

On top of that, €84 million is divided into ‘coefficient shares’, each worth €71,430. The lowest-ranked team will receive one share with the highest-ranked team receiving €3.42 million, or 48 shares.

The share is based on a ten-year coefficient ranking. With Rangers missed Europan participation for a number of years they sit 151st in Uefa's rankings.

In addition, €168 million will be, according to Uefa website, “distributed according to the proportional value of each TV market represented by the clubs taking part in the UEFA Europa League (group stage onwards)”.

Qualification from the group sees the competition become even more lucrative with each group winner netting €1 million each and the runners-up €500,000.

• Qualification for the round of 32: €500,000

• Qualification for the round of 16: €1.1 million

• Qualification for the quarter-finals: €1.5 million

• Qualification for the semi-finals: €2.4 million

• Qualification for the final: €4.5 million

The winners earn an extra €4 million.