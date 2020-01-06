Revealed! Liverpool and Manchester United's astonishing average weekly wage compared to Premier League rivals

The English top flight is one of the world’s wealthiest football leagues and research from GSS has given a detailed account of how much the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United fork out on wages per week and annually. Click and scroll through the pages to find out where they rank:

1. Sheffield United (20th) Average weekly wage: 14,000

2. Norwich City (19th) Average weekly wage: 19,058

3. Brighton and Hove Albion (18th) Average weekly wage: 34,717

4. Burnley (17th) Average weekly wage: 36,833

