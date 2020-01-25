Robbie McDaid’s sole focus on Glentoran future in face of Linfield links

Robbie McDaid has rejected rumours of a Glentoran exit - and is instead relishing any competition for his jersey provided by January signings.

The Glens attempted to set a fresh Irish League transfer record on two fronts this week with a double bid to snap up strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky.

The New Year window has already featured the capture of one high-profile forward in Andrew Mitchell from Glenavon.

With the current Danske Bank Premiership leaders in search of fresh firepower to bolster the title charge, speculation linked Linfield with a potential move for McDaid.

However, the 27-year-old only has his focus on a future at the Oval.

“I am loving it at Glentoran and feeling really good this season, both on a personal level and with the collective progress of the team,” said McDaid, who has a connection with the Glens dating back to the days his father John represented the club. “I’ve played in pretty much every game when eligible and have a decent goal return.

“I’m enjoying working under Mick McDermott and Paul Millar and this campaign has been a breath of fresh air.

“Everyone is looking at Glentoran at the minute and the club seems to be only going in the one direction - and I only want to be part of the project.

“I scored 11 goals in my first season then 16 last campaign and won the ‘Player of the Year’ award, so sit on 14 in the league at the minute as the club’s top scorer.

“Everything has developed so quickly and we are now sitting in the title race sooner than maybe expected.

“Because of that, we want competition for places across the club and sit with a squad with two or three players for every position.

“That can only help the intensity of the team in every area and you see it in training alone.

“The focus is on keeping hold of that shirt and we know it is not about anything happening overnight so my goal is to keep working hard for the club.”