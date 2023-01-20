The former Dungannon and Coleraine boss replaced Mick McDermott at The Oval earlier this week and will be aiming to halt a slump of five consecutive Danske Bank Premiership defeats when his side travel to Newry City (7:45pm).

McAree was part of McDermott’s coaching staff before being promoted to the hot seat and has his sights set on creating a winning environment.

"Every game we go into now we have to go in with no fear,” he told Glens TV.

"We respect the opposition, but the players we have need to play with no fear and go out and express themselves. We have a wonderful group of players. First and foremost we need to deliver hard work and let the talent we have shine through after that.

“It's important we try to lift everybody the best we can and that we get every ounce of energy out of the players in every game we play.

"I've always felt as if I have had good groups of players around me and we've been able to get results and success, so I want to try and create that atmosphere here too.”

After almost four years as manager, McDermott will remain on Glentoran’s Board of Directors, but McAree insisted that he will be the final decision maker when it comes to football matters.

"Whenever I was offered this, it's full responsibility of football matters,” he added. “I wouldn't have agreed to the job if it wasn't.

"For me, the only way that's going to be proved is through time and our supporters looking from the outside in seeing it's happening. I know I have full control and that's the way it should be.

"Our fans are passionate and want success. They see the investment that has been made, the players we have in our staff and sometimes get frustrated. If I was a Glentoran fan and was sitting in the background watching it I would get frustrated myself.

"We don't want to see scenes like that or fighting with each other. Hopefully through our performances we can put smiles back on supporters' faces and try to unite this club together again and get everyone going in the same direction."

McAree has already put his own stamp on things by bringing in John Gregg as first team coach, while Tim McCann will serve as assistant manager and Elliott Morris as goalkeeping coach.

First and foremost, McAree will target immediate results and points to help propel Glentoran up the league table once again, but his long-term vision includes success and silverware.

"I want to be somebody that can walk away from Glentoran with my head held high having gained success,” he said.

"I was talking to a great man before I came in in Roy Coyle - he's probably the most successful manager there has ever been in the Irish League.

