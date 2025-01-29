Rodney McAree: Mid-Ulster Cup success was a fine reward for everyone at Dungannon Swifts both on and off the pitch
The Swifts got their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2016 as efforts from Brandon Bermingham and Kealan Dillon gave McAree’s men a two-goal cushion at the break.
After being denied a third through an offside flag for Tomas Galvin, the Villagers reduced the arrears with a minute of normal time remaining as Jordan Gibson found the back of the net.
However, the Swifts held firm as McAree tasted silverware for the first time since he returned to the club.
"I'm happy, yeah,” the Swifts boss told the club’s social media platforms.
"It's a senior cup and it's our first bit of silverware since I've come back to the club.
"We spoke before the game about how we've done ever so well, we've improved and we've got stronger on the pitch.
"It was a challenge to go and deliver some silverware, get a trophy on the table and thankfully we've delivered that.
"For the supporters, for Keith (Boyd, chairman) and his committee, I think everybody has worked very hard since I've come back to the club.”
The night did come at a cost as attacker Bermingham had to be substituted after his 11th-minute opener.
McAree is hopeful that he will have the 23-year-old available for selection ahead of the visit of Coleraine in the Irish Cup on Saturday.
He remarked: "It was a great finish from Brandon.
"He does it all the time in training in terms of that finish.
"We are hopeful that it's not too bad, it's more hopefully bruising.
"He's caught the bottom of the defender's studs whenever he's got his strike away.
"Hopefully, he will be okay and it was great to see him score as well.”
McAree made seven changes for the final and he outlined how he is blessed to have “quality” squad depth at his disposal.
"That’s the beauty of it...everybody talks about us having a small squad but I think we have a lot of quality within it,” he continued.
"I think the depth from the first person to the last person, there is very little between them to be honest.
"It’s up to individuals to keep doing well and be on the team sheet for the next game.”
