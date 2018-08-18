Rodney McAree wants more from his Dungannon Swifts as Cliftonville visit town

Dungannon Swifts manager has warned his players they will have to come out fighting when they face Cliftonville at Stangmore Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Swifts have not made the start to their league campaign that they would have hoped for as they have lost their opening two games to Ballymena United and Newry City.

And McAree knows what the problem in the opening two games was for his side.

“You can play all the wonderful passing football that you want but if you don’t work hard.

“The season has not started the way we would have wanted it to. We just have not worked hard enough to get the results we want to get.

“I have no complaints we did not deserve to win either of the two games we have played.

“We just need to work that bit harder. We know ourselves there is more in there but we have to put more effort into the game.

“And at the end of the day the first thing you look for in a performance is hard work.

“You can have all the ball you like and play the pretty football but you have to work and show desire.

“It will be tough against Cliftonville. They are a good side and they have improved over the last year.”

And Cliftonville manager Barry Gray expects a close even after the Swifts slow start to the season.

“It is a big game for us after losing last week in the fashion that we did.

“We will be looking to get back on tack again and get three points on the board and they have started slower then they expected so we expect a very nip and tuck game.

“If we come out at the end of the day is all we are focused on and as long as we get that we will be happy.”