Ronnie McFall resigns as Glentoran manager

Glentoran have confirmed that Ronnie McFall has stepped down as manager with immediate effect.

Former Glens skipper Gary Smyth will take over as boss, with ex-Oval team-mate Paul Leeman becoming his assistant.

The statement issued by the Belfast men stated: "Gary Smyth will take responsibility for first team matters as outlined in our long term strategy. Gary will be assisted by Paul Leeman.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Ronnie for his hard work and complete commitment over the past 11 months and to wish he and his wife Anne all the very best for the future. Ronnie - as both player and manager - has played a very important role in the history of Glentoran Football Club. He and Anne will always be very welcome at the Oval."