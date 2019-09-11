Rory Patterson joins Ballymacash Rangers

Former Derry City striker Rory Patterson has joined Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Ballymacash Rangers.

The 35-year-old, who has been without a club since his release from Danske Bank Premiership side Crusaders at the end of last season, links up with former Linfield team-mate Michael Gault.

Patterson, who has netted over 200 goals during his career which has seen him play for a host of top clubs in both sides of the border and in England, recently held talks with League of Ireland Premier Division side Finn Harps.

Gault has signed another former team-mate willing to help him in his debut season in management with the ex-Northern Ireland striker a major coup for the club.

“I’ve known Rory for a long time now," stated the Ballymacash manager.

“I first got to know him off the pitch when he signed for Coleraine and we have remained good friends from then. We were then team mates for a period at Linfield.

“Wherever Rory has went he has scored goals and I look forward to this continuing at the 'Cash.

“This is a massive signing for the club and is sure to improve our chances of success."