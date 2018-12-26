Real Madrid have been rocked as bitter rivals Barcelona are now become the favourites to sign Harry Kane. (Various)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a £11m a year to move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang during the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard’s Chelsea team-mates think the Belgian forward has already agreed a contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land a £2m bonus if he secures Champions League qualification for the Red Devils. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could quit the club if former boss Jose Mourinho returns. (Various)

Arsenal target Fernando Calero is in London ahead of a possible January move from Valladolid. (The Sun)

Tottenham want to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, but the Brazilian is currently out injured. (Various)

Arsenal will have to fork out €80m if they want to sign winger Nicolas Pepe in January, according to Lille coach Luis Campos. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club would like to keep Christian Eriksen for the long term but admits that the player’s situation is “dynamic”. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic says he could “imagine” himself staying with the London club for the long term. (Sky Sports)