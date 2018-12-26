Rumour Mill: Barcelona now favourites to sign Harry Kane | Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha offered £11m a year to move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang | Eden Hazard’s Chelsea team-mates think the Belgian has agreed a contract with Real Madrid | Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land a £2m bonus if he secures Champions League qualification | Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could quit the club if former boss Jose Mourinho returns | Arsenal target Fernando Calero is in London ahead of a possible January move from Valladolid | Tottenham want Barcelona midfielder Rafinha | Arsenal will have to fork out €80m if they want to sign Nicolas Pepe in January | Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says club would like to keep Christian Eriksen but admits player could leave | Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic says he could “imagine” himself staying with the club long term

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Real Madrid have been rocked as bitter rivals Barcelona are now become the favourites to sign Harry Kane. (Various)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a £11m a year to move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang during the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard’s Chelsea team-mates think the Belgian forward has already agreed a contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land a £2m bonus if he secures Champions League qualification for the Red Devils. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could quit the club if former boss Jose Mourinho returns. (Various)

Arsenal target Fernando Calero is in London ahead of a possible January move from Valladolid. (The Sun)

Tottenham want to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, but the Brazilian is currently out injured. (Various)

Arsenal will have to fork out €80m if they want to sign winger Nicolas Pepe in January, according to Lille coach Luis Campos. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club would like to keep Christian Eriksen for the long term but admits that the player’s situation is “dynamic”. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic says he could “imagine” himself staying with the London club for the long term. (Sky Sports)