RUMOUR MILL: Keita could join Liverpool this month | Martin O’Neill in talks over vacant Stoke job | Spurs confident of agreeing new Dele Alli deal

RB Leipzig could let Naby Keita join Liverpool in the January transfer window. The Reds have already agreed to sign the 22-year-old midfielder in the summer for £48m but may be able to take him this month for an additional payment. (Bild)

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill was set to meet with Stoke City officials yesterday over the vacant managerial position, with assistant Roy Keane also expected to move if he takes the job. (Irish Independent)

Tottenham have begun contract talks with midfielder Dele Alli. Spurs are confident of agreeing a new deal with the 21-year-old England international. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has informed the La Liga champions he wants to leave, with Liverpool reportedly interested in the 21-year-old. (Diario Gol)

Barcelona's Gerard Pique has warned Manchester United that fellow defender Samuel Umtiti will remain at the Catalan club for "many more years". The 24-year-old Frenchman has a £55m release clause. (Metro)

West Ham have been told that they will have to fork out £15m for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter. (Daily Mirror)

Hearts have signed Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan. The 20-year-old English defender is the Scottish side's first signing of the January transfer window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Crystal Palace could seal the signing of Senegal striker Diafra Sakho from West Ham in the next few days (Daily Mirror)

Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield is attracting interest from Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham (Sky Sports)

Huddersfield have agreed a £14m deal with Norwich to sign Alex Pritchard. The 24-year-old winger left Tottenham for £8m in the summer of 2016. (Daily Mail)