Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” the club said in a statement. (Various)

Jose Mourinho’s assistant, Michael Carrick, will be appointed temporary manager of Manchester United to the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Gary Neville thinks Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino should be Manchester United’s target to become new permanent boss. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer, and initial contact has been made with the player’s representatives (As)

Premier League chiefs are planning an anti-racism summit in a bid to avoid a potential media blackout from players. (Daily Mirror)

Serie A champions Juventus met up with agent Mino Raiola to discuss Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he has not spoken to the club about extending his contract. (Metro)

Manchester United are interested in signing teenage Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have received £65m offers from Chinese Super League clubs for their Brazilian forward Malcom. (As)

Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot will not sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Various)

Arsenal want to sign Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon but understand he will cost around £40m. (The Sun)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has fuelled fresh speculation linking him with Chelsea after he was spotted boarding a private plane to London on Monday. (Daily Express)