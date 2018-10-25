RUMOUR MILL: Odds slashed on Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Manchester United

Today’s football transfer news:

Odds on Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joining Manchester United on loan during the MLS off-season slashed | Manchester City considering making an offer for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro | Chelsea will receive £9.5m if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as new manager | Anthony Martial ready to ignore interest from Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich | Manchester United under huge commercial pressure not to sell Paul Pogba | Wolves, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham all want Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario | Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne worried about playing at Wembley on Monday | Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri sets Marcos Alonso target of becoming the best left-back in world football | Arsenal looking at signing Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico | Robert Lewandowski insists that he is ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich - despite criticising club over not allowing him to join Real Madrid

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is ready to ignore interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Manchester United are under huge commercial pressure not to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba over concerns his exit would result in a huge financial blow. (Daily Mail)

The odds on LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joining Manchester United on loan during the MLS off-season have been slashed. (The Sun)

Manchester City are making an offer for Juventus’ Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. (The Sun)

Chelsea will receive £9.5m if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. (The Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne worried about playing Tottenham at Wembley on Monday - a day after the NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles at the same venue. (The Guardian)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has set Marcos Alonso the target of becoming the best left-back in world football. (Daily Mirror)

Wolves, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham are all chasing the signature of Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, who has not featured for Inter Milan all season. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are looking at Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico as Unai Emery looks for a long-term solution at left-back. (Daily Mirror)

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski insists he is ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich - despite criticising the club over not allowing him to join Real Madrid. (Various)