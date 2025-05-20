Steven Gerrard remains the odds-on favourite for the Rangers managerial vacancy.

Rumours of Steven Gerrard’s potential return to Ibrox have intensified after one bookmaker suspended betting on him becoming Rangers manager for a second time.

Gerrard is odds-on favourite with other betting firms to become Philippe Clement’s long-term successor after interim head coach Barry Ferguson left the club on Sunday.

The former Liverpool captain left Glasgow for Aston Villa in November 2021 after more than three years in charge.

He only won one trophy but it was an unbeaten league title triumph that prevented Celtic clinching a record 10 in a row.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The return of Steven Gerrard to Rangers this summer may be edging closer as betting is now suspended on the 44-year-old to rejoin the Glasgow giants.

“This comes following a flurry of bets with the Gers target having previously been 1/3 to make the move to Ibrox.”

Gerrard left Al-Ettifaq in January after 18 months in charge of the Saudi Pro League club.