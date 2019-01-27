Ruthless Rangers back on song again

Steven Gerrard’s mood was much-improved mood from Wednesday evening after Rangers’ 3-0 defeat of Livingston on Sunday.

Returning to the 4-3-3 system that had served him well in the first half of the campaign, Gerrard’s team looked far more comfortable and took a deserved lead when former Gers youth keeper Liam Kelly allowed a Ryan Jack strike to spill over the line.

Ryan Kent fired in the second just after half-time, while Morelos’ latest goal sparked a mini pitch invasion as the jubilant Gers faithful celebrated trimming Celtic’s lead at the top of the table back to three points.

Speaking after the game Gerrard felt his side were good value for their win.

“I thought we were excellent and thoroughly deserved our win,” he said.

“We were perfect defensively – if we don’t gift other teams goals then it gives us the chance to win games because of the quality we’ve got.

“We asked for a response and a reaction after Wednesday and we got it. The challenge for us now is to find consistency.

“We kept going from first minute to last and killed Livingston off.

“We could have sealed the win earlier but we finished strongly.”

Gerrard was adamant that Sunday’s much-improved performance was nothing to do with the formation or tactics that formed the game-plan.

“We beat ourselves on Wednesday night,” he said.

“It was nothing to do with tactics or personnel. We made basic errors that gifted Kilmarnock the lead.

“It was nothing to do with 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, nothing to do with formations.

“We showed today that if we defend properly and stick to our game plan then we’ll win because of our quality.”

The Ibrox Boss was pleased with the return of Niko Katic following a prolonged spell on the side-lines.

Gerrard said: “He’s pushed for a start since we came back from the winter break and he got his chance today. He was strong and dominant.”

There was also praise for Daniel Candeias.

“Daniel was excellent – he played with aggression, he worked hard and harried the opposition,” said Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain left his marquee January signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis on the bench as he ditched the midfield diamond.

Their has brought increased competition for places as the manager acknowledged.

“That’s why I brought such quality in – I welcome the selection headache that the new arrivals have brought,” he said.

“That’s what cost us in the League Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen.”

Livi boss Gary Holt - whose side missed the chance to leapfrog Hibs into eighth - admitted he felt for Kelly after his first-half calamity, saying: “I’m not being harsh on anyone, we all mistakes - me included. It’s not a case of pointing fingers.

“Liam knows he made a mistake but you have to take it on the chin and move on. Goalkeeper is not a position I’d ever want to play because you make a mistake and it costs a goal.