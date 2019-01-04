Ryan Campbell: Ballinamallard United striker named Championship player of the month

Ryan Campbell of Ballinamallard United has been named Championship Player of the Month for December, by NIFWA.

The striker scored six goals in six games for the Mallards, helping Harry McConkey’s side to wins over Knockbreda, PSNI, Larne, Dergview and Limavady United.

Campbell said, “It’s an honour to win this award and I’d like to thanks the Football Writers’ for it.

“At Ballinamallard, we made a slow start to the season but we have really improved in recent weeks. We won five of our six games in December, and I scored six goals, so it was a good month for us.

“This Saturday we play PSNI in the Fifth Round of the Irish Cup. I’d love to score again and help us into the next round. An Irish Cup run would give the whole club a lift.”