Ryan Catney to leave Cliftonville after 12 year stint

Cliftonville have confirmed that Ryan Catney will leave the club by mutual content at the end of this season after a 12-year stay.

Midfielder Catney joined the Reds from Lisburn Distillery in 2007.

He was part of the Premiership winning teams in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving but I have a lot of great moments to reflect on. I contributed as much as I could every time I was on the pitch and feel lucky to have been involved alongside so many great players.

“Cliftonville has been such a big part of my life and will always be a part of me. I’ll always be proud of what I achieved here,” he told BBC NI.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor said the parting was made “with a very heavy heart”.

“While we’ve held a number of discussions lately, to finally confirm the end was difficult. There are no words I can use to do justice to Ryan’s commitment, passion and determination. His love of this Club and his family make it hard not to stand in admiration.”