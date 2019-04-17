Ryan Catney to leave Cliftonville after 12 year stint

Cliftonville's Ryan Catney (right) in action against Linfield
Cliftonville have confirmed that Ryan Catney will leave the club by mutual content at the end of this season after a 12-year stay.

Midfielder Catney joined the Reds from Lisburn Distillery in 2007.

He was part of the Premiership winning teams in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving but I have a lot of great moments to reflect on. I contributed as much as I could every time I was on the pitch and feel lucky to have been involved alongside so many great players.

“Cliftonville has been such a big part of my life and will always be a part of me. I’ll always be proud of what I achieved here,” he told BBC NI.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor said the parting was made “with a very heavy heart”.

“While we’ve held a number of discussions lately, to finally confirm the end was difficult. There are no words I can use to do justice to Ryan’s commitment, passion and determination. His love of this Club and his family make it hard not to stand in admiration.”