Ryan McGivern joins Linfield

Linfield have added to their squad further ahead of the Danske Bank Premiership kick off as they have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern.

McGivern who made six appearances for Sky Bet League Two club Swindon Town last season under boss Phil Brown on a short term deal has returned home.

McGivern who began his career at Manchester City can play as a left or centre back boosting the blues options defensively.

Newry-born McGivern made his international debut as an 18-year-old in 2008, and has gone on to make 25 appearances for Northern Ireland, the most recent of which was as a half-time substitute in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Croatia in November 2016.