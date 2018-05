Graeme Murty has been sacked as Rangers boss, the Ibrox club have announced.

It comes just two days after his side suffered a record 5-0 league defeat to Celtic.

Graeme Murty

Assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of Gers’ three remaining Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures, starting with Kilmarnock’s visit to Ibrox on Saturday.