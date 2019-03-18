Schools’ Cup football success for St Malachy’s over De La Salle

St Malachy’s College lifted the Northern Ireland Schools’ Cup at Seaview on Monday after a 3-1 extra-time win over De La Salle.

In an entertaining final Paul Scullion scored twice at St Malachy’s prevailed.

De La Salles Conall McDonald celebrates scoring an equaliser

Scullion had opened the scoring on 35 minutes after a cross from Padraig Slane.

But Conal McDonald levelled for De La Salle just before half time with a half-volley into the roof of the net.

De La Salle had Ronan Hamill sent-off and Slane and Scullion were on target in extra-time to secure the victory.