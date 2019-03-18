Schools’ Cup football success for St Malachy’s over De La Salle

St Malachy’s College lifted the Northern Ireland Schools’ Cup at Seaview on Monday after a 3-1 extra-time win over De La Salle.
In an entertaining final Paul Scullion scored twice at St Malachy’s prevailed.
Scullion had opened the scoring on 35 minutes after a cross from Padraig Slane.
But Conal McDonald levelled for De La Salle just before half time with a half-volley into the roof of the net.
De La Salle had Ronan Hamill sent-off and Slane and Scullion were on target in extra-time to secure the victory.