Schools Cup heartache for College teenagers

St Columb's College U14 0-1 Our Lady St Patrick College Knock U14

Our Lady St Patrick College Knock caused some what of an upset to claim the Northern Ireland Schools Football Association U14 title.

Going into the final at the Brandywell, Frankie Wilson's side were coming up against a St Columb's College team who were looking to follow in the footsteps of the U13, 16 and 18 sides.

The College, who were looking to claim their fourth NISFA accolade of the season, were second best despite playing the better football and in truth the visitors could have won by a bigger margin.

The Belfast men had a glorious chance to take the lead on 29 minutes after striker Finn Rodgers broke clear of the College defence, but his left footed strike hit the side netting.

The winning goal came on 58 minutes when James Clarke showed some neat skill to get away from his marker before calmly side footing home past JP Shiels.

Moments later the woodwork came to the Belfast teenager's rescue as Darragh Kelly's long range strike, which had keeper Peter McAreavey beaten, came back off the bar.