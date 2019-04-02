Scott Brown was basically assaulted twice during Old Firm clash says Celtic’s Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor has backed Scott Brown and claimed the Celtic skipper was “basically assaulted twice” during the 2-1 win over Rangers on Sunday.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the first half for the fifth time this season - one red card was subsequently downgraded - for throwing an elbow at the Hoops captain after he appeared to clip the Colombian’s heel.

Later in the match Ibrox forward Ryan Kent knocked the midfielder to the ground, for which he was handed a disciplinary charge yesterday, while a melee after the final whistle saw Rangers defender Andy Halliday receive a second yellow card for taking exception to Brown’s celebrations.

McGregor said: “I don’t think Scott did anything wrong.Tactical, mind games, whatever you want to call them, are part of football.

“People can say what they want about Scott Brown, that didn’t warrant the reaction it got.

“He was basically assaulted twice in the game, for a bit of mind games.”