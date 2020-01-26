Scott McCullough looking forward thanks to run in deeper role at Loughgall

A spot on the scoresheet towards Mid-Ulster Cup glory served as the latest sign of Scott McCullough’s growing influence and confidence within the Loughgall midfield.

Having had to overcome serious illness and injury, McCullough’s spirit off the field and skill on it now stand central to progress across the current campaign by the Villagers.

McCullough made his mark to hand Loughgall a 2-1 lead during the high drama of the showpiece showdown settled by 3-2 following a Nathaniel Ferris double.

Knee trouble may have cast concerns over McCullough’s Loughgall career following a move from Mid-Ulster Intermediate League-based Hanover in 2017 but now the midfielder admits a sense of stability thanks to a string of appearances in the starting line-up.

“Tuesday was great for everyone at the club and I think, overall, we deserved the win,” said McCullough, a son of former Glenavon defender Dean. “We had a double-figure tally of corner-kicks in the first half and other chances but at 0-0 it’s hard not to think the window to capitalise has maybe gone.

“Glenavon then took the lead but Nathaniel got an equaliser and I put us in front, only for them to score basically off the kick-off.

“Now that gives us a trophy plus makes it three games unbeaten following a win over Ballinamallard United and draw with Dundela.

“It will all go towards helping confidence given such a disappointing period before those games.

“On a personal level, when you first come back from injury your focus is on getting that first touch right and other small steps.

“At times you have doubts when getting 20 minutes here or there and trying to find a way back up to speed.

“But now I’m in a good run of appearances and everything is so much easier when that match sharpness is there - now you do not have to think about that first touch, it just happens naturally.

“I’m really enjoying my football and we have plenty of competition for spots in the midfield area so I just want to continue to work as hard as possible and try to help the team.

“I’m feeling really fit and learning how to play in a deeper role than the early part of my career, when it was more about pushing on.

“I’m having to learn more about my defensive responsibilities but it is an interesting challenge and one I’m keen to embrace.”

At 27-years-old, McCullough was one of the most experienced players up against top-flight Glenavon - with two teenagers within eight players 24-years-old or younger lining up for the first whistle.

“Glenavon made changes but so did we and winning a trophy can only help boost everyone heading into the final run of league games before the Bluefin Sport Championship split,” said McCullough. “I remember when starting out how you would feel nervous first going up into a senior squad I always try to help new or young players feel comfortable at the start - but it is the same way with the whole squad.

“The team spirit is so strong here at Loughgall that everyone is treated the same and made to feel welcome.

“It is a strong league and so competitive but we made such a great start to the season and the progress of the young players is a positive sign for the future as we look to push on now.”

LOUGHGALL: Coney, Neill, Rea, Cartwright, Lyttle, Ferguson, Malone, McCullough, Ferris, Gibson, Campbell.

Subs: Dallas, Hoey, Soares, Copeland, Scott.

GLENAVON: Taylor, Larmour, Burns, Byrne, Moorhouse, McCloskey, O’Mahony, Beggs, Snoddy, Davidson, Sharkey.

Subs: Barr, Purkis, Hunter, Jameson, Jenkins.

Referee: Lee Tavinder.