Scottish Cup: Rangers go to Aberdeen if they negotiate Kilmarnock test

Rangers face a trip to Pittodrie if they get past Kilmarnock in their William Hill Scottish Cup replay.

Holders Celtic will travel to Edinburgh to face Hibernian while Hearts will make the opposite journey to play Partick Thistle.

There will be an all-Championship tie at Tannadice with Dundee United awaiting the winners of the Highland derby replay between Darren McCauley’s Inverness and Ross County.

Rangers won 4-2 at Aberdeen last week but that was their first victory in four matches against the Dons this season and they were knocked out of the Betfred Cup at the semi-final stage by Derek McInnes’ side.

Alfredo Morelos missed that Hampden defeat through suspension and has been sent off in each of the other three meetings.

Morelos will be back from suspension when Rangers host Killie at Ibrox on February 20 following Saturday’s goalless draw at Rugby Park.

Celtic have lost their last two trips to Easter Road.

The last-eight ties will take place the week ending March 2/3.