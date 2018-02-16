SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: I will win titles at Rangers says JamesTavernier

James Tavernier believes Rangers have already assembled a squad capable of winning the title.

The right-back has targeted a league winners’ medal after signing a two-year extension to his Rangers contract to commit himself to Ibrox until 2021.

Tavernier won the Championship and Challenge Cup in his first season, but Celtic have enjoyed a clean sweep of trophies since Rangers joined them in the top flight and the champions currently have an eight-point lead in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Graeme Murty’s side sit a further three points behind Aberdeen but Tavernier feels he can achieve his title target in the coming years.

After progressing contract talks in little over a week, Tavernier said: “There was only going to be one option. I have always said I have loved my time here and there is a lot more to come.

“I want to win trophies here and my game is coming on a lot here. I am still learning and I am working really well under the gaffer so it was always a great blend.

“I want to win this league. We’ve got the fans for it, we’ve got the squad for it, we’ve got a great squad now. That’s our aim.

“We are Rangers Football Club, it’s known for how many trophies it’s had and we need to add more trophies to that trophy room.”

Tavernier felt his ambitions were matched by director of football Mark Allen.

“We want to bring back the stability of this club and we want to be competing for trophies,” he said. “We want to be back in the Champions League. There are targets we want to achieve and we know we have got that capability of doing it.

“The realistic vision was to get a strong foothold in the league and obviously compete with Celtic.

“Aberdeen have been doing well in the past few years. We have obviously played them three times and won three times.

“We can beat them but it’s the other games that we have to be more ruthless in and win those games and keep Aberdeen below us. We have got the capability of doing that. We want to at least win one trophy this season. The Scottish Cup is a great opportunity to do that.”