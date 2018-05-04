SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Pressure does not bother me says Rangers new boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers new manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to being under the spotlight at Ibrox after signing a four year deal on Friday.

The former Liverpool,and England captain will take charge on June 1 and will watch from a distance as Rangers battle for second spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership with Aberdeen and Hibernian.

The scale of his task was apparent as Celtic thrashed Gers 5-0 on Sunday to seal a seventh consecutive title but Gerrard appeared to relish the intensity of the rivalry and the demands that will be placed upon him as he goes head to head with his former Anfield boss, Brendan Rodgers.

“Pressure’s not a bad thing for me,” he said.

“I played under pressure, I have lived under pressure since I left school. In football, if you are working under pressure you are in a good place. Since I stopped playing football, I have missed that pressure of fighting for three points at the weekend.

“Being Rangers manager, I know there will be a lot of scrutiny and pressure but that’s what I love about being involved in football.

“Bring it on. I don’t mind being under intense pressure. I knew that before I decided to be Rangers manager and I’m up for the challenge.”

Gerrard, who brushed off questions about the finances available to him, admitted the opportunity had intrigued him.

“When the call came it was a no-brainer for me,” he said.

“I got a different feeling in my stomach from the previous opportunities I’ve had in terms of being a number one.

“There were a lot of things to think about but from that phone call I got a special feeling and I knew Rangers was for me.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around all the time. Clubs of this size with the stature, history and tradition. But the key was the opportunity. I believe I can come in here and improve things and I believe I can make these fans happy.”

And Gerrard’s appointment as boss can give Scottish football a new global reach, according to Gers chairman Dave King.

And King cannot think of a bigger name who has been lured north of the border.

“On the flight over here, I was trying to think in Rangers’ recent history or even in Scotland when there has been a bigger signing than Steven Gerrard coming to Rangers and I can’t think of one,” he said.

“What it will do for Rangers and decoratively for Scottish football is that there are an immense amount of Steven Gerrard fans all over the world. I come across them in China, Thailand and Indonesia and they will all be keenly watching how Steven Gerrard is doing in his first managerial role.

“I think it’s very good for the club and very good for the profile of Scottish football.”

There has been no shortage of pundits who have been ready to question the wisdom of Gers appointing a rookie boss.

Gerrard, while a Champions League winner as a player who was capped 114 times for England, has only 10 months of coaching with Liverpool Under-18s under his belt.

But King insisted his new appointment has every other characteristic required to be a top boss.

“I certainly wouldn’t say a punt. As you know we have been very thoughtful and careful while looking for a manager. The target is to win games. We haven’t won enough games this year that we could have won.nIf we start winning games then the titles will look after themselves.”