SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Rangers Jordan Rossiter gets off the mark against Hibernian

It was a long time in coming – but for Jordan Rossiter his first League start of the season in Light Blue could scarcely have occurred in a more bizarre or madcap game – Sunday’s 5-5 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

And Rossiter says he really enjoyed the game but not the result.

“It was definitely one of the craziest games I’ve ever played in. We said beforehand that we had to weather the storm in the early stages because we knew they would come out the traps and that certainly didn’t happen from us.

“I thought the boys showed great character to get back into the game but it’s just disappointing overall. The lads left it all on the pitch – they were superb. The fans turned out in their numbers again today and were fantastic.”

The game also marked Rossiter’s first goal for the club – Rangers’ second of the afternoon – but the midfielder admitted to mixed feelings even at the time of the goal.

“Our hopes were to finish second – that’s the best we could have done and we haven’t achieved it which is a little disappointing.

“It was good to score – although I didn’t enjoy it too much because we were still getting beaten.”

“We didn’t know what was happening with Aberdeen - we just knew we had a job to do and I thought we did that for most of the game. The goal at the end was disappointing.

“Unfortunately, Aberdeen won anyway which meant this result in the end didn’t matter. The lads gave their all and that sometimes is all you can ask for.”

Rossiter has been plagued with injury during his two seasons at Ibrox – but hopes and believes that brighter times lie ahead.

“It has been a long and frustrating season for me - my injury history speaks for itself. Sometimes it happens in football – you see a lot of young players getting injured - but hopefully it’s all behind me.

“I felt good on the pitch today and hopefully I will go into pre-season flying.”

“I wouldn’t say I go into the summer happy because we drew today which isn’t good enough and didn’t finish second.

“I have been fit since the middle of February and I’ve been itching at the chance to get back into the team. I was delighted to get my first start today and I loved having the shirt on again.”

The ‘Scouser’ it is fair to say is looking forward with relish to playing under the new managership of Steven Gerrard, having played at Liverpool when he was of course their iconic captain.

“I’m looking forward to having Steven Gerrard in charge, I played under him as a player and he was first-class. I’m sure I’m going to learn just as much under him as a coach. No matter who was coming in as manager I’m going to be ready for pre-season and hopefully stay fit and clear of injuries.

“I just want to get back to playing football. This is where I want to be. I want to be a Rangers player – I want to play a big part in what lies ahead. I just need to take it step-by-step on and off the pitch and keep doing the right things.”