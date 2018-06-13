SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Rangers still have work to do says former Celtic striker John Hartson

New boss Steven Gerrard is well into his refurbishment of Rangers but John Hartson believes it would be “inconceivable” for them to beat Celtic to the Ladbrokes Premiership title next season.

The Ibrox club confirmed the recruitment of 25-year-old centre-back Connor Goldson on a four-year-deal from Brighton yesterday.

He joins Croatian defender Nikola Katic, who signed a four-year contract on Tuesday, midfielder Scott Arfield, goalkeeper Allan McGregor, Jamie Murphy, whose loan switch from Brighton was made permanent, and Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria who has been recruited on a year-long loan.

And former Wales striker, 43, noted that the seven-in-a-row title-winning Hoops completed an unprecedented second successive domestic treble last season under Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard’s former boss at Liverpool.

And he said of his old rivals: “They are making a lot of signings and they will have to continue making a few more signings.

“Stevie is a class act and he will certainly make an impact in that dressing room. But Rangers’ biggest worry is getting above Aberdeen, never mind Celtic.

“It is inconceivable to finish above Celtic in terms of where they are on and off the pitch.

“They have had over £50million from the Champions League experiences in the last two years, they have assets, they have money in the bank, they are an incredible football team riding a crest of a wave and they have just achieved the double treble.

“There is a real feelgood factor around the place and every season ticket is already sold out so it is inconceivable that they are going to beat Celtic for the title.

“I think realistically, their aim should be finishing above Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts; that should be their target.

“I know the fans won’t think that way but they are nowhere near Celtic so they should be aiming to get above Aberdeen.

“Celtic will come back flying. Brendan is going to add to the team that he has got so it will be really interesting to see where it goes,” added Hartson.