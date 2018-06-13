SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Steven Gerrard gets his man as Connor Goldson signs for Rangers

New Rangers defender Connor Goldson cannot wait to get started as part of Steven Gerrard’s squad.

The centre-back, 25, has joined the Scottish club on a four-year-deal from Brighton, becoming the sixth signing by new boss Gerrard.

Goldson, who had heart surgery in early 2017, grew up a Liverpool fan and is relishing linking up with the former Reds midfielder at Ibrox as they start a pre-season training camp.

“Steven Gerrard had a massive influence on my decision to sign. When he first spoke to me I didn’t really know what I was doing, there were a few clubs interested in me in the Championship and I didn’t really know what to do,” Goldson told rangers.co.uk.

“We carried on speaking and he has been brilliant with me, he said I could speak to him whenever I wanted to or whatever I was thinking.

“We spoke quite a lot over the summer and it got to the point where I sat down with my family and I thought it was the right decision to make for myself and for them. For us all to be happy and for me to be playing football every week at a huge club.

“Now he is my manager and I want to be able to learn off him as a coach and as a manager.

“I don’t really think there is going to be time for me to be star struck and be in awe of him.

“We have a lot of work to do this season, we want to improve the team and we want to see how far we can go. These are exciting times at Rangers and I can’’t wait to get started.”