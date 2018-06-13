SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Steven Gerrard gets his man as Connor Goldson signs for Rangers

Rangers new manager Steven Gerrard
Rangers new manager Steven Gerrard

New Rangers defender Connor Goldson cannot wait to get started as part of Steven Gerrard’s squad.

The centre-back, 25, has joined the Scottish club on a four-year-deal from Brighton, becoming the sixth signing by new boss Gerrard.

Goldson, who had heart surgery in early 2017, grew up a Liverpool fan and is relishing linking up with the former Reds midfielder at Ibrox as they start a pre-season training camp.

“Steven Gerrard had a massive influence on my decision to sign. When he first spoke to me I didn’t really know what I was doing, there were a few clubs interested in me in the Championship and I didn’t really know what to do,” Goldson told rangers.co.uk.

“We carried on speaking and he has been brilliant with me, he said I could speak to him whenever I wanted to or whatever I was thinking.

“We spoke quite a lot over the summer and it got to the point where I sat down with my family and I thought it was the right decision to make for myself and for them. For us all to be happy and for me to be playing football every week at a huge club.

“Now he is my manager and I want to be able to learn off him as a coach and as a manager.

“I don’t really think there is going to be time for me to be star struck and be in awe of him.

“We have a lot of work to do this season, we want to improve the team and we want to see how far we can go. These are exciting times at Rangers and I can’’t wait to get started.”