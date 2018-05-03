SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Steven Gerrard to be named as Rangers boss

Rangers are hoping to push through a deal for Steven Gerrard to become their next manager in the coming days.

Ibrox sources were increasingly confident of finalising a deal after the former Liverpool captain confirmed on Tuesday that he had held “positive” initial talks with the Glasgow club and would revisit them on Thursday.

Gerrard’s former team-mate, Danny Murphy, had earlier reported that the 37-year-old was looking for firm assurances about the finances available to strengthen the team.

Graeme Murty lost his job on Tuesday, three days before his short-term contract was due to end, after his team lost nine goals in two games against Celtic in April.

Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have been handed the reins for the final three matches of the Ladbrokes Premiership season as Rangers aim to leapfrog Aberdeen and secure second place.