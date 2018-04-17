SCOTTISH PREMIER: Alan Mannus to leave St Johnstone

Alan Mannus will leave St Johnstone this summer the Scottish side have confirmed.

Mannus, who was part of the Scottish Cup winning side in 2014, has made over 200 appearances for the McDiarmid Park side since joining from Shamrock Rovers in 2011.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has told boss Tommy Wright that he will be moving on.

“I spoke to Alan about a month ago and he told me then of his desire to go back to Ireland with his family," said Wright.

“After seven seasons with the club he decided that the time was right to go back there to live and to continue his career.

“I’ve known Alan since 2001 when he was at Linfield and I’ve always had a great relationship with him. He’s a model professional who has helped our younger goalkeepers enormously and he’s been a shining example to them.

“I think it’s safe to say that over the past few years he’s been in the top three or four goalkeepers in Scotland and he’s done tremendously well for the football club.

"He’s played a major part in what’s been a successful period in the club’s history and he was a key player in our Scottish Cup-winning campaign.”