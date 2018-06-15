scottish premiership

Brendan Rodgers hailed Odsonne Edouard as one of the best young prospects in Europe after Celtic broke their transfer record to land the French player on a permanent deal.

The Hoops are reported to have splashed out £9million to secure the 20-year-old Frenchman on a four-year contract from Paris St Germain.

Edouard netted 11 goals in 29 appearances last season - including three netted against Rangers - as the Parkhead outfit secured their second straight domestic treble.

Rodgers told the club’s website: “We are delighted to make such an important signing. Odsonne is one of the best young players I have worked with and one of the best in Europe.

“Our fans saw exactly what he is capable of last season and we look forward to working with him again as we look to build on the tremendous success we achieved last year. I am sure he will be a big player again for us this season.”

Celtic called the signing the “biggest transfer” in their history but did not disclose the fee. Their previous record stood at the £6million paid for strikers John Hartson and Chris Sutton.

“From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me,” said Edouard. “I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.

“Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic double treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh.

“To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success.”