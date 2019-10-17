Sean Connor tells Institute players to stay focused

Institute manager Sean Connor has warned his players that they need to maintain recent standards, with Cliftonville visiting the Brandywell on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Waterside men have picked up two wins from their last three games and Connor puts that success down to the work-rate, commitment and concentration his players have shown.

“I think if we work hard, stay disciplined and we believe in what we are trying to do, then we can compete with anybody,” he insisted.

“The minute we drop off that intensity, work-rate and concentration then we’ll be punished and that’s the difficulty for us.”

The Reds have won their last four games and have a big penalty shoot-out win at Linfield in Tuesday night’s County Antrim Shield and because of that Connor feels has side will need to be at their best to get anything.

“Listen, it’s going to be a really, really difficult game because they are really excellent, really strong,” he added.

“They are flying, they had a great win the other night at Linfield, but it’s up to us to take what we have been trying to do and take it into this game and see if we can make it happen again for us.”

Connor has been pleased by the squad’s attitude since his appointment and he has been really impressed by striking pair Aaron McGurk and Joe McCready.

”The players have really taken everything on board,” he insisted. “They are working hard and their attitude to what we are doing is really, really impressive and we have just got to try and keep that.

“However we don’t underestimate the difficultly of Saturday’s game. Cliftonville are a top, top side and the only thing I really like about is that for us it’s really important for us to test ourselves against these top sides.

“To be honest both those two players up front have really good assets. Young McGurk plays with that youthful exuberance and lack of fear that you get from young players and I keep saying it if Joe McCready gets his head right and applies himself the way that I know he can, which he is doing at the moment, then he can be one of the best striker’s in this league.”

Connor also confirmed that Shame McNamee (flu), Cormac Burke (hamstring), Evan Tweed (hamstring) and Ryan Morrow are all doubtful.