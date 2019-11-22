Sean Friars hopeful Institute can bounce back from Linfield defeat

Assistant manager Sean Friars is backing Institute to bounce back at Ballymena United tomorrow and put last week’s disappointing result against champions, Linfield, behind them.

Friars is hoping ’Stute can back up last week’s display when they performed well against David Healy’s side, but failed to get the rub of the green, something he hopes will change tomorrow afternoon.

Despite being down to 10 men for just under an hour, ’Stute battled hard and created chances against the Blues but three penalties awarded to Linfield by referee Raymond Crangle did the damage.

“I thought we did really, really well in terms of our shape which again was excellent. On the whole, I thought it was a fairly evenly matched game,” stated Friars.

“The thing about losing a league game, it’s about the manner you lose and I don’t think we lost much in defeat on Saturday in terms of the performance.

“We have taken so many positives from the game so it’s same again and I think we’ll be back on track in terms of picking up points.

“Obviously Linfield are a good side but even when we were down to 10 men we had chances.

“We’ve asked them for more of the same at Ballymena. If we can have the same performance and attitude, and get that bit of luck, we are capable of getting a big result.”

For United, they had a morale boosting midweek win over H&W Welders to book their place in the Co. Antrim Shield Final aginst Cliftonville.

However since their last encounter against ’Stute, David Jeffrey’s men have lost seven games, drawn two and won only twice in all competitions, but they having striker Adam Lecky back amongst the goals.

The front man netted a hat-trick against the Welders on Wednesday and Friars knows the big centre-forward will be a threat.

“He’s a good player, a threat, but we’ve face threats in all the games we’ve played. We know their strengths and weaknesses and as long as our boys do what we ask them to do, then it’s going to give them an opportunity.

“We have a big couple of weeks coming up, as we play Saturday and Tuesday and we are constantly talking about momentum with the boys.”