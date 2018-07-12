Seeds sown for the future at Ballymena Showgrounds

The new surface at Ballymena Showgrounds is taking shape this week after the pitch was sown as part of a major investment in the venue.

Work began in May to transform the pitch in order to revamp drainage and lay a new playing surface.

And the work is well on schedule, with football expected to return to the Showgrounds in October, as planned.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted the programme of extensive work on the pitch at Ballymena Showgrounds is progressing well.

“This will improve drainage and the quality of the playing surface to ensure it meets European standards.

“Ballymena Showgrounds is a multi-use venue and Council continues to work closely with all users to ensure it remains one of Northern Ireland’s premier facilities.

“Over the past year the venue has hosted several top sporting events, including the SuperCupNI, Uefa Women’s Under-19 Championship and World Stock Rod Championships.

“We look forward to more superb events taking place at Ballymena Showgrounds once the improvements have been carried out.”

Council officials are liaising closely with all users of the venue ahead of its reopening.

Given the restrictions on hosepipe use by NI Water, the surface is being watered using a borehole below the Showgrounds.

The Council is closely monitoring its current water usage and is committed to ensuring this is undertaken wisely and responsibly.