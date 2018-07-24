Shay McCartan joins Lincoln City on loan

Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal from Bradford City.

The former Glenavon man joined Burnley in 2011 before signing for the Bantams last summer for a fee reported to be £200,000, but

he struggled to hold down a regular place in the first-team at Valley Parade.

McCartan was called up by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill for the friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica, playing in the latter, having earned his first senior cap against New Zealand in June last year.

He will be hoping a succesful stint with the Imps will help lead to further involvement with the international side.