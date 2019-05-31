Shayne Lavery agrees switch to Linfield

Linfield have announced the signing of striker Shayne Lavery on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old former Everton man will join the Blues in June subject to normal transfer clearance formalities.

Lavery, a regular in the Northern Ireland Under-21 team, made his full international debut last year against Panama.

He spent the last few months on loan at Falkirk but he is delighted to have agreed a switch to Windsor Park.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have got this deal agreed to sign for Linfield," he told the club website.

"I know the manager and Ross Oliver very well and they have made me feel welcome and wanted. I just can’t wait to get started once I return here from international duty.



"I have been impressed with the overall set up at the club and all the manager’s plans for the club, going forward.

"I also know Joel Cooper well and this really does feel like the right move for me at this stage of my career.

"I have had a taste of European football with Everton and at international level and I’m really looking forward to being involved in the club’s upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

"There will be strong competition for places but the challenge excites me and will bring out the best of me.”

David Healy says Lavery is a 'quality signing' for Linfield.

“I’m very enthusiastic about young Shayne joining us," he told linfieldfc.com.

"I’ve known him for some time and I know what an exciting and promising talent he is. He’s played at various underage international levels and made his senior international debut exactly a year ago.



"Shayne will certainly increase the competition levels within our squad and I’m really looking forward to working with him again, when he joins us for our UEFA Champions League preparations.



"He’s a quality signing who I believe will fit in well with our squad and I know our supporters will make him feel most welcome.”