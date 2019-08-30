Shayne Lavery promoted into Northern Ireland senior squad due to Paul Smyth injury

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has promoted Shayne Lavery into his senior international panel for forthcoming games against Luxembourg and Germany.

The Linfield forward - fresh from some memorable performances at club level during the Europa League - will gain promotion from the under 21s following Paul Smyth’s injury.

Lavery had initially been included in the under 21s’ squad for fixtures with Malta and Finland

However, a foot injury for Wycombe Wanderers’ Smyth has led to the Lavery switch.

Having scored twice for Linfield at Windsor Park in the home leg with Qarabag, Lavery was also on target in Azerbaijan on Thursday during the Blues’ away-goals exit.

Northern Ireland tackle Luxembourg at the National Stadium on Thursday, September 5 in a challenge match before hosting Germany on Monday, September 9 in the latest EURO 2020 qualifier.

The under 21s’ European Championships qualifying campaign starts at Ballymena Showgrounds against Malta on Friday, September 6 before a trip to tackle Finland on Tuesday, September 10.

Lavery’s sole senior cap was awarded after an appearance against Panama during the Central America tour last year.

Lavery played youth football for Portadown and Glenavon before earning a move to Everton. He spent time on loan at Falkirk but signed his one-year deal with Linfield in the summer.