Shayne Lavery scoops NIFWA Player of the Month award

NIFWA committee man Keith Bailie presents Linfield's Shayne Lavery with the Belleek trophy for Player of the Month.
Linfield forward Shayne Lavery has been named NIFWA Player of the Month for August.

The former Everton forward was the star of Linfield's incredible Europa League campaign, scoring a memorable solo goal against Qarabag at Windsor Park.

Lavery's sensational form earned him a call-up to Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming games against Luxembourg and Germany.

The 20-year-old joined Linfield this summer after leaving Everton.

Speaking from the Northern Ireland training camp, Lavery said, "It's a fantastic honour to win this award in my first month in the Irish League. I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for picking me.

"It's been a great few weeks for me. I really enjoyed playing for Linfield in Europe and I think we're now well prepared for the league season.

"I see this award and the call-up to the Northern Ireland squad as a bonus.

"Hopefully I get the opportunity to play against Luxembourg and show Michael O'Neill what I am capable of. But it's all part of the learning experience for me."

NIFWA selected Crusaders defender Chris Hegarty as runner-up, while Dungannon Swifts man Seanan Clucas is third.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United defender Jonny Addis has bagged the first NIFWA Goal of the Month Award for the 2019/20 season.

Addis fought off stiff competition from the likes of Liam Bagnell, Shayne Lavery, Mark Randall and Jordan Stewart to win the August award.

The former Glentoran man scored a stunning 50-yard strike for Ballymena against Larne at Inver Park in a 4-2 win on August 17.