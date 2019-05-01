Sion Mills draw with Glentoran Women in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership

Glentoran Women dropped their first points of the campaign as two goals in the final twenty minutes from Sion Swifts rescued a point at the Melvin Sports Complex.

After a scoreless first half, Diarmuid O’Carroll’s Glens looked to be on their way to three points thanks to two goals from Demi Vance.

However, the Strabane-based hosts, who eliminated Linfield from the League Cup two days earlier, struck back through Tyler Toland and Lauren Brennan to rescue a point.

Two goals in the space of four minutes before the break continued Linfield Ladies’ winning start to the league campaign with a victory at Crusaders Strikers.

Kelsie Burrows and Megan Bell struck for the Blues, who have already been eliminated from two cup competitions, to give the defending champions victory at the Crues - who have now lost successive league matches to nil.

Cliftonville Ladies also made it two wins from two as they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Derry City, who are still without a point, at Solitude.

Despite being scoreless at half-time, a double from Leah McEvoy and a Marissa Callaghan free-kick gave the points to the Reds.

Glentoran remain top of the standings, but Linfield and Cliftonville are both just a point off the top with each playing a game fewer.

Danske Bank Women’s Premiership results

Cliftonville Ladies 3-0 Derry City

Crusaders Strikers 0-2 Linfield Ladies

Sion Swifts Ladies 2-2 Glentoran Women