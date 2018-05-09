Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.

The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.

Sir Alex Ferguson

United said: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

The news came hours after present United manager Jose Mourinho said he expected his players to raise their game when they return to action for the first time since Ferguson’s surgery.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match at West Ham, when he was asked about the former United manager, who won 38 trophies during his Old Trafford tenure.

“His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect,” Mourinho said. “But (as a club) we are positive. We are very, very positive. We are confident.”