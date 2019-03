Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin is sure his side will bounce back after losing to Crusaders in the last eight of the Tennent's Irish Cup on Saturday.

The Crues scored through Jordan Forsythe, Jordan Owens and Billy Joe Burns to seal their place in the semi-finals where they will face Coleraine.

Crusaders celebrate

United now have only the league to focus on and skipper Ervin says they are disappointed to exit the Irish Cup but they will now focus on Coleraine who they face next weekend in the league.