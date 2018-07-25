Sky Sports announce Danske Bank Premiership dates

Sky Sports have announced the first three selected games of the new Danske Bank Premiership season.

In the first live broadcast, last season’s top two will meet on Monday 3 September as Crusaders take on Coleraine at Seaview.

Defending champions Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter

The Belfast ‘Big Two’ derby will also be broadcast across the United Kingdom from The Oval on Monday 8 October in the second live game as Glentoran host cross-city rivals Linfield.

The trio of fixtures is completed by newly promoted Newry City’s trip to Solitude to face Cliftonville on Monday 12 November.

NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston said: “We’re delighted to be continuing to work with Sky Sports at the start of another exciting Danske Bank Premiership season.”

“We’ve three great games lined up for the viewers so we look forward to showcasing the talent of our league on a wider scale once again.”

The NI Football League returned to Sky Sports in February 2017 and is now into the third consecutive season of live games.

Live scheduled games

Monday 3 September 2018 – Crusaders v Coleraine (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Monday 8 October 2018 – Glentoran v Linfield (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Monday 12 November 2018 – Cliftonville v Newry City (kick-off: 7.45pm)