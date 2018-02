Warrenpoint Town's home game against league leaders Crusaders is the latest Danske Bank Premiership fixture to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Town will play host to the title chasing Crues live from the Q Radio Arena on Monday 26 March, 2018 (kick-off: 7.45pm).

This is a first ever live television broadcast for Warrenpoint Town, and the fifth Danske Premiership fixture of the current 2017/2018 to be shown to a national audience.