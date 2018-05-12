SPL: Celtic have really earned the title says Brendan Rodgers

The Premiership trophy will be presented to Celtic at the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s final League fixture of the season against Aberdeen in the East End of Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers reflected on the achievement, stressing that this season’s campaign was more difficult than last year.

“We really earned it this year,” he said. “There was a bigger scrutiny on us, a bigger expectation and arguably a greater challenge.”

The Parkhead Boss will certainly want to end the League campaign in style – protective as he undoubtedly is of a two-year unbeaten home domestic record since he succeeded Ronny Delia in the manager’s chair.

“Our job is to come in, perform well and hopefully sign off the League campaign with a victory,” he said.

“We know it’ll be tough against Aberdeen because they’ll have a cause to chase and fight for as well.”

Likewise, Rodgers will be mindful of his head-to-head record against Dons’ Manager Derek McInnes with nine games yielding nine wins for Celtic.

He will be aware that whilst there may be relatively speaking little at stake for his side there is the danger of setting a precedent for next season.

“We’ve played very well against them in my time here. They always give us a really tough game, whether it’s home or away,” he said.

There will certainly be a great deal of interest in Brendan’s team selection – his starting line-up for Wednesday’s goalless draw with Kilmarnock certainly raised a few eyebrows with no natural strikers named, clearly resting Moussa Dembele ahead of the Scottish Cup Final with Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths both unavailable through injury, six changes being made in total.

Leigh Griffiths should be available for Sunday – but Craig Gordon will almost certainly be held in reserve for the Cup Final.

The odds are that as far as Sunday is concerned Rodgers will field his strongest-possible team to provide the perfect run-up to Hampden.