SPL: Rangers must focus on their own job says Jimmy Nicholl

The Race for Europe will come down to ninety minutes in Edinburgh and Glasgow on Sunday afternoon with Jimmy Nicholl leading Rangers to Easter Road to face Neil Lennon’s Hibernian in the final Premiership game of the season.

A 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in midweek was a result that could have been so much better – the Light Blues being derailed by an early penalty award at a time when they were in the ascendancy only to come back in the second-half following some words of wisdom from the Northern Ireland man during the interval break.

That draw leaves Rangers trailing the ‘Dons’ by one point - meaning that they must produce a better result than Aberdeen do at Celtic Park.

Hibernian do actually have a remote chance of finishing third in the table, requiring a six-goal margin of victory on Sunday, but regardless of that unlikely target will be desperate to finish the season on a high.

Previous meetings between the two clubs have in recent years proved to be something of a goals-fest with fifteen games yielding no fewer than 54 goals.

The current campaign has remarkably seen Hibs win twice at Ibrox – 3-2 and 2-1 – whilst Rangers came from behind to emerge victorious 2-1 on their previous visit to Leith last December.

‘Jimmy Nic’ does not have his selection problems to seek for the last crucial fixture with both Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos suspended with Graham Dorrans now added to the numerous injury issues that have plagued the Light Blues this season.

McCrorie will certainly be missed – his performances in the holding role in midfield having belied his tender years. Morelos on the other hand has not enjoyed the best of form in recent weeks with just one goal in his last ten outings and Jason Cummings will surely start against his former club.

The Acting Manager – unbeaten since taking over from Graeme Murty – was fully focused on the job at hand.

“We just have to make sure we go out and do our job the best we can,” he said.

“We might have to change things at the weekend which isn’t great because I thought we were going along nicely - but the rest of them are ready to play and they all want to play the last game of the season.

“I think the second-half performance against Aberdeen also gave the players a lift. The first fifteen minutes was good and then we lost our way a wee bit before picking it up again in the second-half.

“Although we didn’t win the game, it was a good bus journey back on Tuesday night and it just keeps things ticking over.”

A final day visit to Leith and Easter Road is of course nothing new for the Ibrox men – one thinks of ‘Helicopter Sunday’ of 2005 vintage – but whilst the stakes are not quite as high as they were on that unforgettable day Jimmy Nicholl will be looking for a similar turnaround in fortune.

Nicholl meanwhile drew on his own experiences as a Rangers player to assess the job awaiting new boss Steven Gerrard next season.

“If he gets more out of the group we have at the moment then he may only need three or four players,” he said.

“It would be a lot better if he only needed that many in. Players probably haven’t produced what they’re capable of consistently. He might get it out of them.

“When Graeme Souness came in he didn’t turn around and bring in eight, nine or ten players to change things around - he bought Terry Butcher, Chris Woods, myself and obviously Graeme himself.”