St Mirren boss Oran Kearney breaks silence on rumours linking him with Coleraine return

Oran Kearney has spoken about his future at St Mirren, and it may not be the news Coleraine fans want to hear.

Speculation has been rife that Kearney is set for a sensational return to the Bannsiders following the departure of Rodney McAree.

Kearney though appeared to distance himself from those reports following the Buddies crucial 2-0 win over Hamilton on Monday night.

The Ballymoney man said the reports were "news to me".

"Social media's a wonderful thing and you get plenty of, I don't know what you want to call it, out there.

"But I've been treated fantastically and I've got a job to do here - and that's what I intend to do.

"Coleraine is a club very close to my heart, of course, because I wouldn't be sitting here now if it wasn't for Coleraine.

"In the same stretch I am here to do a job and I am very happy and I hope the club are happy with me."

Monday night's win leaves St Mirren a point behind Hamilton as they bid to avoid the end-of-season play-off.

They go into the final day of the Premiership season with a chance of staying up if Hamilton lose against St Johnstone and the Buddies draw or beat Dundee.