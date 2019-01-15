St Mirren: Brad Lyons to reunite with Oran Kearney after Blackburn Rovers loan move

Brad Lyons and Oran Kearney will team up once again following confirmation of a loan deal for the player between Blackburn Rovers and St Mirren.

Lyons’ development under Kearney at Coleraine led to his dream move out of the Irish League and over to Blackburn.

Now he will reunite with Kearney as St Mirren have secured Lyons as the fourth signing of the Scottish Premiership club’s January transfer window.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and I can’t wait to get started at such a great club,” said Lyons on the official St Mirren club website. “There was always rumours because the manager was at Coleraine.

“I was buzzing that the club was interested in me because it’s such a great club in a high league.

“I know the way the manager works and he knows the way I play so that relationship was always going to stand us in good stead.”

Lyons lined out just under 100 times for Kearney’s Coleraine.

“I’m really pleased to have Brad in,” said Kearney on the St Mirren website. “I absolutely know that the fans will love him and I know what I will get from him in training and on a match day.

“It’s everything we need for the battle we are in.

“He’s a central midfielder who is versatile in that I could ask him to play in front of the back four and he would do that with great discipline or I could ask him to play ahead of the midfield and link things and get beyond.

“He will bring a huge amount of good attributes to us, but more than anything a hunger and a desire to be here.

“He’s so keen to push on and it’s that hunger and desire that is so important.”