St Mirren's friendly with Coleraine is cancelled

Coleraine's friendly with St Mirren this Saturday has been cancelled.

The Scottish Premiership side were due to travel to the Showgrounds on Saturday, but they have confirmed the game is off.

It follows days of speculation regarding Oran Kearney's future in Paisley.

Reports on Monday evening suggested he has parted company with the club by mutual consent.

Official confirmation is still to come, but with Saturday's friendly now cancelled it would seem an announcement on Kearney's future will be made vey soon.