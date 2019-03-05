Stability is key to run-in says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes stability will be key in the title run-in.

The Reds’ destiny is no longer in their own hands after a goalless draw in Sunday’s Merseyside derby allowed Manchester City to regain top spot in the Premier League with a one-point advantage.

Despite criticism over their lack of creativity, things at the other end of the pitch remain the same with five-successive clean sheets in all competitions and a Premier League-best 17 shut-outs this season with just 15 goals conceded in 29 matches.

“We are positive - how couldn’t we be positive?” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“There is a lot to come and a lot of games to play. What brought us here was the stability the boys showed.

“We are difficult to beat, which is very important in football. And we created, still, in difficult games, which is very important in football.

“Then you have to finish them off, which we did very often but not (at Everton).

“The dynamic at the top of the table changed a little bit - now we are second, they Manchester City are first.

“The season is not over and we will not give up.”

And former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says the course of the Premier League title race is set to change after the Reds ended what he believes to have been their most demanding run of fixtures.

And Owen believes Liverpool will fare better than City in this season’s nine remaining games.

“It looks like it’s a two-horse race.

“There’s only Manchester City and Liverpool that are potentially going to win the Premier League.

“I’ll feel sorry for whoever doesn’t because in any other year the second team would’ve won the Premier League by maybe 10 points.

“This year has been an exceptional standard and it’s going to go a long way yet.

“Liverpool now have played in recent weeks Everton away, Manchester United away and okay, their points have dropped a little bit, but now it changes.

“Now Manchester City have a more difficult finish and they will find it hard to finish the season on a high,” added Owen.